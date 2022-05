Ateneo de Manila University made short work of Far Eastern University on Thursday's UAAP 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Eagles swept the hard-luck Lady Tamaraws, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23, to pick up a 4-4 record.

Faith Nisperos led Ateneo with 19 points on 15 attacks, 1 block and 3 service aces

(More details to follow.)