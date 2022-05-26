Tyler Tio was one of three rookies signed to contracts by Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday. PBA Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday officially signed three of their rookies to PBA contracts.

The Fuel Masters announced through their social media accounts that they have signed Tyler Tio, Encho Serrano, and Chris Lalata, all of whom were selected in the second round of the recent PBA Rookie Draft.

The contract signing was held at the Upper Deck Sports Center.

Tio, the 14th overall pick out of Ateneo de Manila University, reportedly signed a two-year deal.

"Can officially say that I LOVE MY JOB," Tio said on his Instagram after signing his contract together with agent PJ Pilares of the Titan Management Group. "Thank you for the trust, Fuel Masters."

Lalata and Serrano, who were picked 16th and 19th overall, respectively, were signed to one-year contracts.

Phoenix also selected Enzo Joson, Alvin Baetiong, Leonard Esguerra, and Niño Ibañez in the draft last May 15.