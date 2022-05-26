MMA: Pacio vs Brooks title clash postponed

Local MMA fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Joshua Pacio defend his ONE strawweight title against the outspoken Jarred Brooks.

This as their faceoff, which was supposed to take place next week in ONE 158, has been postponed.

Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao announced the development in a Facebook post.

"The originally scheduled match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight world title has unfortunately been postponed due to a scheduling conflict," Sangiao said.

Pacio's teammate Jenelyn Olsim, however, will still go ahead with her 3-round women's atomweight clash with Julie Mezabarba of Brazil.

ONE 158 is slated to take place in Singapore on June 3.