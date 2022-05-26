MMA: Olsim promises more intelligent fight vs Mezabarba

Jenelyn Olsim wants to bill herself as the next big thing in ONE Championship's atomweight division when she returns to the cage.

The Pinay takes on Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158 in a battle between two semifinalists of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix on June 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Julie will definitely come in motivated. She’s also only starting to make a name for herself in ONE like me. I think she’s only fought twice,” Olsim said.

“She’s a good striker. She already fought Stamp (Fairtex) in the Grand Prix, so I think ONE Championship definitely saw something in her that’s why she [was] included in the Grand Prix.”

After a solid 2021 where she scored a submission win over Maira Mazar at strawweight and a decision win over Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen in an alternate bout for the Grand Prix, Olsim entered the semis of the tournament after Itsuki Hirata pulled out because of an injury.

Olsim met a stumbling block, however, as Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat used her world-class wrestling to put an end to the Filipina’s surprising run and move into the final of the Grand Prix.

It was also the same night when Mezabarba lost to Fairtex, who went on to win the tournament altogether.

Seeing how they came close to meeting in the final of the tournament, Olsim knows that this is the perfect opportunity to prove she isn’t just a flash in the pan.

“All I can say is that fans should expect me to leave an impression and [show] a more composed and intelligent version of me in this coming fight,” she said.