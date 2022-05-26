MANILA - Omega Esports will be grouped with Indonesian champions RRQ Hoshi, while RSG Philippines will be grouped with their Singaporean counterparts in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 11-19.

This comes as the Philippines seeks back-to-back titles in the Southeast Asia-based tilt.

Filipino champs RSG Philippines will be in Group B, grouped with their Singaporean counterparts, MPL champs RSG Singapore and MSC 2017 champions IDoNotSleep from Thailand.

Omega Esports, whose roster took home the MSC 2021 crown while they were part of Execration, will be grouped with MPL Indonesia champions RRQ Hoshi and Cambodia's SeeYouSoon in Group C.

Meanwhile, Todak (Malaysia), Falcon (Myanmar) and Onic Esports (Indonesia) will be in Group A; while EVOS SG (Singapore), Impunity KH (Cambodia) and Orange Esports (Malaysia) will be in Group D.

The games will be determined through a best-of-two single round robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the playoffs.

RSG Philippines and Omega Esports secured their slots to MSC after emerging as finalists in MPL-Philippines Season 9.

VETERANS INCLUDED IN PH LINEUPS

Meanwhile, veterans Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso and Dexter "Exort" Martinez will be the 6th men for Omega Esports and RSG Philippines, respectively for MSC.

Z4pnu will join Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic, MSC 2021 Finals MVP Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, and Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui in Omega, with Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos as their head tactician.

Exort will be the veteran presence in the young RSG squad, consisting of: Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto, Arvie "Aqua" Antonio, Eman "EMANN" Sangco, Dylan "Light" Catipon. Brian "Panda" Lim, who coached ArkAngel in MSC 2019 will be their head coach.

MSC will be held from June 11 to 19 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.