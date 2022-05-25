Nonito Donaire reacts after a fourth round knockout win over Reymart Gaballo for the WBC World Bantamweight Championship at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 11, 2021 in Carson, California. Harry How, Getty Images/AFP

Expect a more dangerous Nonito Donaire Jr. when he meets Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue in the sequel of their classic 2019 duel.

Boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said the circumstances between the first fight and the upcoming rematch is very different.

"Noong unang silang naglaban aminin natin medyo pasadsad na ang career ni Donaire," he said.

He cited that back then Donaire was trying to revive his career after a failed campaign in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions.

Donaire had a pair of victories while carrying the WBA "super" bantamweight crown going into the first Inoue fight, but he didn't look like the Donaire of old.

But he surprised boxing fans by pushing Inoue to the brink of defeat.

Inoue ended up suffering a fractured eye socket and bloodied nose before eking out a unanimous points win against Donaire.



"Many thought kaya lang siya pumunta sa bantamweight kasi wala na siyang patutunguhan doon sa junior featherweight and featherweight. And yet he was able to go the distance with Inoue and gave him the toughest fight of his career," said Tolentino.

Going to the June 7 rematch, Donaire's confidence will be sky high due to a pair of dominant victories.

Donaire became the oldest world champion at 118 pounds when he beat Nordine Oubaali for the title in May 2021.

At age 39 he retained his WBC title with a thunderous knockout of countryman Reymart Gaballo in December.

He will be staking the same WBC bantamweight crown in an attempt to unify it with Inoue's WBA and IBF titles.

"Maganda ang kumpiyansa ni Donaire going to this fight," said Tolentino.