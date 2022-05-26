Celtics on brink of NBA Finals after routing Heat

Boston Celtics forward Jalen Brown, argues a call with an official during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, in Miami, Florida. Rhona Wise, EPA-EFE

The Boston Celtics are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals after claiming a 93-80 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series.

The Celtics dominated the third quarter to pull away from Miami and take a 3-2 series lead.

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 25 points, while Jayson Tatum was one assist shy of a triple-double as he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in 44 minutes.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 18 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort as the Heat offense sputtered. They made just 31.9% of their shots in the game.