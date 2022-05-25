Watch more News on iWantTFC



Filipino Olympian Mark Barriga will likely engage Puerto Rican champion Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez in a tactical match when they clash June 24.

Barriga, who is currently on a comeback trail, will be challenging Gonzalez for the WBO junior flyweight title at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla.

"Para sa mahilig sa tactical matchups ’yan ang magiging handog ng bakbakang Barriga-Gonzalez," said veteran boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino. " ’Yung estilo ng dalawang ito ay parehong boxer-counter puncher. Tingin ko mas makamay pa nga itong si Barriga.

"Maingat din pong lumaban itong si Bomba Gonzalez. So tingin ko chess match ito between two fellow southpaws."

Barriga, who has an extensive career in the amateurs, is known for his crafty, counterpunching style.

"Ang strength ni Barriga is not power punching, it's more on out-finessing you. Kaya nga ang sabi natin parang local Mayweather natin itong si Barriga," said Tolentino.

The knock on Barriga, however, is his lack of activity in recent years.

Since losing a close decision in his first title fight against Carlos Licona in 2018, he has only fought twice.

That was in 2021, when he nabbed successive victories against fellow Filipinos Junuel Lacar and Ramel Antaran.

"Iyon nga lamang ang kanyang problema iyong kanyang naging inactivity," said Tolentino.