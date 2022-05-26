B.LEAGUE: Justine Baltazar signs with Hiroshima Dragonflies

Justine Baltazar, a three-time UAAP Mythical Team member, is headed to Japan's B.League. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's official: De La Salle University standout Justine Baltazar is headed to Japan's B.League, where he will play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The club announced early Thursday that they have signed Baltazar as their Asian import for the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

"It is a great honor to be a member of the team," said Baltazar, a one-time UAAP champion with the Green Archers. "I would like to do my best to contribute to the club."

The 25-year-old Baltazar initially declared for the PBA Rookie Draft, where he was tipped to be among the top picks before withdrawing his name.

In comments made on the team website, Baltazar said Hiroshima is "a wonderful team for my family."

"Before signing the contract, I was thinking about my family first. Of course, I also had a strong desire to join this team. However, after considering my wife and son, I thought that the Hiroshima Dragonfly was a wonderful team for my family," he said.

It is expected that Baltazar will be joined by his wife and son in Japan.

Shuji Okazaki, the general manager of Hiroshima, said they have high expectations of Baltazar, a three-time UAAP Mythical Team member and a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas program.

"With a height of 207 cm and long limbs, he is not only able to persistently enter the rebound, but is also good at outside shooting, so I am confident that the variation of offense will increase," the executive said.

The Dragonflies finished with a 29-28 record in the 2021-22 season of the NBL, missing the postseason.

