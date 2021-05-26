WNBA: Storm send Sun to first loss, Dream drop Sky

Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm before the game against the Las Vegas Aces in Game Three of the WNBA Finals on October 6, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. File photo. Ned Dishman, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Sue Bird scored 21 points and Jewell Loyd added 19 as the Seattle Storm handed the visiting Connecticut Sun their first loss of the WNBA season with a 90-87 overtime decision on Tuesday night.

The Storm had a chance to win in regulation after getting the ball back following a layup by the Sun's DiJonai Carrington with 15.3 seconds remaining. However, Bird threw the ball out of bounds as the regulation buzzer sounded.

The 40-year-old superstar didn't wait long to redeem herself. Bird immediately dropped a 3-pointer as overtime began. Loyd followed with a layup, and then Bird stole the ball back and hit another 3-pointer.

That 8-0 push to begin the OT gave the Storm just enough of a cushion to snap the Sun's five-game winning streak.

Jonquel Jones had a big night for Connecticut, with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Brionna Jones added 19 points.

Breanna Stewart didn't score much after a 12-point first half, but she still finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help the Storm win their second consecutive overtime game.

The Sun had an opportunity to force a second overtime after Brionna Jones blocked a shot, but Jasmine Thomas made an errant pass out of bounds with four seconds left.

The game featured big runs by both of these powerhouses.

Seattle trailed 40-35 with four minutes remaining in the first half after Natisha Hiedeman's 3-pointer. The Storm responded with a big push to halftime, outscoring the Sun 11-0 the rest of the second quarter to seize momentum and a 46-40 lead.

Bird hit back-to-back buckets, including a jumper off one foot from just inside the arc to beat the shot clock, as the Storm went on a 12-2 run and eventually took a 61-50 lead.

DeWanna Bonner, who had 15 points, led a 9-2 Sun surge to end the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to 63-59. Jonquel Jones then opened the fourth quarter on a tear, scoring the first five points to put Connecticut ahead 64-63.

Neither team had its coach.

Connecticut's Curt Miller was out due to a one-game suspension for making disparaging remarks about Las Vegas Aces standout Liz Cambage. Seattle coach Dan Hughes missed the game to attend his son's graduation.

Tiffany Hayes scores 26 as Dream drop Sky

Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points and Courtney Williams had 18 as the visiting Atlanta Dream extended their winning streak to two games with a 90-83 victory against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

Monique Billings added 10 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta, which held the advantage throughout while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and forcing 21 Chicago turnovers.

The Dream (2-2), who were coming off Friday's four-point victory at Indiana, avenged an 85-77 home loss to the Sky on Wednesday.

Short-handed Chicago (2-2) was without Candace Parker for the third straight game, as the veteran offseason acquisition recovers from a sprained left ankle. Sky coach and general manager James Wade said he doesn't have a timetable for Parker's return.

Allie Quigley (hamstring) also was sidelined for the third successive game, while Stefanie Dolson was absent as she participates for Team USA in the 3-on-3 Olympic qualifier for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Five Chicago players finished in double figures, with Kahleah Copper (21 points) leading the pack. Diamond DeShields had 17 points and nine rebounds, Astou Ndour-Fall had 13 points and nine rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot scored 14 points and Azura Stevens chipped in 11.

Vandersloot, the franchise's all-time leading scorer, eclipsed 3,000 career points with a corner trey in the closing seconds.

Tina Charles' 3rd straight 30-point game carries Mystics past Fever

Tina Charles scored 30 points as the Washington Mystics earned an 85-69 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Charles made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to continue her torrid play. The 2012 WNBA Most Valuable Player erupted for 34 points in Washington's 101-72 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday and added 31 two nights later in an 89-77 setback at Indiana.

Ariel Atkins finished with 18 points and Myisha Hines-Allen collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mystics (2-3), who shot a robust 66.7 percent from the floor during the first half.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points and Jessica Brelund and Danielle Robinson each added 10 for the Fever (1-5), who were playing their final home game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Their next contest at home will be against the Chicago Sky on June 12 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell was limited to nine points, all in the second half. She had a team-high 18 points against Washington on Sunday.

