PBA: NLEX ramps up preparations with Clark City camp

The NLEX Road Warriors in practice. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors continue to prepare for the upcoming PBA season as they hold a training camp at the St. Paul American School in Clark City, Pampanga this week.

This comes after training for three days at the Alpha Aviation last week.

"We'll travel again (on) Monday to Clark, but this time, we're going to hold a training camp at the St. Paul American School until the 30th," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao.

For Guiao, the first three days of training at the Alpha Aviation facility was a good start, but they can intensify their preparations in their Clark camp.

The team will stay at the Supia Resort, which is close to the practice facility that they chose.

Guiao expects that the camp will be helpful in establishing the Road Warriors' chemistry, especially as they will be joined by their new players including rookies Calvin Oftana and David Murrell.

"Any opportunity you can get at this time will be a big help. We've learned our lessons from last year's bubble tournament where we didn't have much time to prepare," the coach said.

"We don't want to repeat the same mistakes we made," he added.

The Road Warriors got off to a slow start in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, and missed the playoffs with a 5-6 win-loss record.

After their camp in Clark, the team will then wait on the government's decision on the quarantine status of Metro Manila. NCR Plus is still under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions, preventing PBA ball clubs from practicing in their usual venues.