PBA: Fajardo thanks fellow DOTA boy Pingris for his friendship

June Mar Fajardo paid homage to his "little brother" Marc Pingris, who announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday.

The two are considered rivals on court playing for opposing teams, Fajardo for San Miguel and Pingris for Magnolia. But they are close friends off it because of their love for online games.

"'Di ko makalimutan unang kita natin sa Metrowalk ABL pa lang ako, naglalaro kami Dota tapos magkalikod lang tayo, di mo pa ako pinapansin non, pinansin mo lang ako nong gusto mo makipaglaro kasi kelangan mo nang magbubuhat sayo kasi lagi kang talo HAHAHAAHA joke lang. Tapos lagi na tayo naglalaro ni @juncabatu ng HON at Dota!" quipped the 6-foot-10 center in his Facebook tribute to Pingris.

Fajardo thanked Pingris for his friendship, especially when they became Gilas Pilipinas teammates.

The two played together when the Philippines put up a brave stand against world heavyweights Greece, Croatia, Argentina and Puerto Rico and African power Senegal in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain.

"Tol, maraming salamat talaga sa lahat ng tinuro mo sa 'kin, 'di lang sa basketball pati na din sa buhay, salamat lalo sa friendship mo at sa mga bondings at memories natin sa Gilas," said Fajardo.

Fajardo also recalled his first heartbreak in the PBA when San Miguel lost to Purefoods in the 2013 Governors' Cup, where Pingris was named Finals MVP.

"Di ko din makalimutan 1st finals ko sa PBA magkalaban tayo at nag-champion kayo, 1st heartbreak ko yon sa finals pero masaya ako kasi marami ako natutunan sa match up natin at masaya ako nag-finals MVP ka non!" he said.

"Maraming salamat talaga sa pagiging isang magandang role model para sa amin at mga susunod pa na generations! Enjoy your retirement and congrats again sa successful PBA career!"

