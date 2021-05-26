MMA: Edward Kelly wants to use Ahmed Faress as springboard back to the top

Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly is looking for ways to pump much-needed fuel into his career, as he has gone through some struggles as of late.

Now there is an opportunity for him to do so.

Kelly takes on debuting Ahmed “The Prince” Faress at the previously recorded ONE: Full Blast this Friday in a match that will dictate his future in the featherweight division.

Coming off a frustrating clash against Tang Kai, there’s nothing Kelly wants more than to get a big win and push his career back on track.

Facing a guy with a 16-3 record and someone who has finished each and every person he’s beaten, it will certainly be a huge turning point for Kelly’s career if he wins.

“This is a very big match for me because I’m coming off a decision loss, a very close one. That’s why I regret that loss. I was that close to getting that win,” Kelly said.

“A win here would be huge for me. It would further add to my desire to return among the ranks of the best fighters in the featherweight division -- and it starts with Ahmed.”

The preparation for this match has been tumultuous at best for “The Ferocious,” but his squad has managed to make the most of it, and he believes he’s prepared for what will be the turning point of his career.

“Our training for Ahmed went well. It had its challenges because I had to prepare for a different opponent at first, and [my opponent] got changed because of the pandemic, but I just focused and continued to train hard,” Kelly said.

“I really worked double-time on my ground game. I know that’s where I’m lacking and that’s what I need to improve on. It also just so happened that Ahmed is a very strong ground fighter, so it all fits.”

Make no mistake about it, when the opportunity presents itself, Kelly vowed to jump at the chance. But don’t expect him to be desperate for a finish. He plans to play it smarter this time around.

“My main advantage has to be Team Lakay’s bread and butter in striking,” Kelly said.

“Though, I don’t really care how I win. I just want to win, whether it be knockout, decision or submission. I just want to win my match.”

