Cone on Pingris' retirement: 'End of an era'

Magnolia's Marc Pingris certainly is one of PBA's most beloved players because of his blue-collar ethic and down-to-earth attitude.

This is why the league's winningest coach Tim Cone calls "Pinoy Sakuragi" as "one of a kind."

End of an era. Certainly one of a kind. I loved, in every way, coaching Ping. Tough as nails on the court, gentle in spirit off it. @MPingris15 will be the standard from which I coach future players. My fav. — Tim Cone (@manilacone) May 25, 2021

"End of an era. Certainly one of a kind. I loved, in every way, coaching Ping. Tough as nails on the court, gentle in spirit off it," said Cone, who currently coaches Barangay Ginebra, in a Twitter post after hearing of Pingris' retirement.

Pingris won five PBA titles with Cone, when he was still calling the shots for the Purefoods franchise.

Pingris called it a career on Tuesday after 16 years in the PBA.

But he certainly left a mark with nine PBA titles, two Finals MVP, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

He also played a crucial role in Gilas Pilipinas' dramatic 86-79 victory over bitter rival South Korea in 2013 which earned them a qualification in the FIBA World Cup.

The native of Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, however, has been hampered by a host of injuries in recent years, prompting the 39-year-old to call it quits.

Cone said Pingris should be the standard every PBA player should follow.

"@MPingris15 will be the standard from which I coach future players. My fav," he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES