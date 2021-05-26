Boxing: Two Pinoys advance to Asian Elite semis, assured of medals

Filipino boxer Mark Lester Durens defeated Kuwait's Mansour Khalefah in the light flyweight quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships. Photo courtesy of the ASBC (asbc_official).

Two Filipino boxers are now assured of medals in the ASBC Asian Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships after advancing to the semifinals of their respective weight classes on the second day of competition at the Le Meridien Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Young light flyweight Mark Lester Durens continued his impressive campaign, as he stopped Kuwait's Mansour Khalefah after just one round in their quarterfinal showdown.

Junmilardo Ogayre is also assured of at least a bronze after shutting out Sri Lanka's Rukmal Prasanna in the bantamweight division. All judges scored the bout in Ogayre's favor to seal his march into the final four.

Ogayre is joined by world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, Akylbek Esenbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan, and Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu of Mongolia in the semifinals.

However, two other Filipinos bowed out on Day 2.

John Paul Panuayan was stopped by Tajikistan's Bakhodur Usmonov in their light-welterweight contest. Usmonov floored the Filipino in the second round and the referee eventually stopped the bout.

Maricel dela Torre, meanwhile, lost to Indonesia's Huswatun Hasanah in the women's lightweight division, with all judges scoring the bout in favor of Hasanah. Dela Torre struggled against Hasanah, who was a bronze medalist in the 2018 Asian Games.

Competition continues Thursday, with Olympic-bound boxer Eumir Marcial set to take on Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene in the middleweight division.

Jere dela Cruz also returns to action against India's Varinder Singh in the lightweight division.