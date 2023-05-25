From Melvin Jerusalem's Facebook page

WBO minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem is now tapering down with his training with his mandatory title defense now just days away.

Jerusalem will be making his US debut against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California this Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

"Dahan-dahan na lang kami," said Jerusalem in an interview with ABS-CBN News' Steve Angeles. "Naglo-lose weight na lang kami. So 'yung training ni coach sa 'kin light na lang."

Jerusalem won the WBO crown by stopping Japan's Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka last January.

He is expected to face a stiff test against a determined Collazo, who is seeking to be the first Puerto Rican world champion with only seven fights.

"Wala namang akong kaba," said Jerusalem, a veteran with 20 wins, two defeats, and 12 KOs. "Sobrang saya ko lang kasi minimumweight tayo, na halos lahat ng laban natin Asia lang. Pero ito na."

"Walang pressure kasi champion tayo at 100 percent ready na."