UAAP joins 'BIDA' anti-drug campaign

UAAP's Joaqui Manuel together with PBA stars June Mar Fajardo and Paul Lee. Handout photo

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has joined the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in its "BIDA" anti-drug use campaign.

DILG's BIDA, which stands for "Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan," is aimed at discouraging the youth from the use of illegal drugs.

The agency has recently tapped various leagues including the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to encourage the youth to try competitive sports instead.



On Thursday, at the Richmonde Hotel in Eastwood City, the UAAP joined forces with the PBA and PVL to represent the sports sector in the launch of BIDA program.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rene "Rebo" Saguisag said involving athletes in the government's anti-drug campaign is a positive step forward since they serve as role models for the youth.

"We welcome this new approach to a long-standing problem - the landscape has changed significantly, and so must our strategies," said Saguisag, who is also a councilor in the first district of Makati City.

"Today's student-athletes also play a crucial role in shaping society, and they can do so through constantly evolving platforms."

Also representing the UAAP were Season 85 Vice President Rodrigo Roque of University of the East and De La Salle University's representative to the Board of Managing Directors Emmanuel Calanog.

The UAAP will actively participate in this campaign through its sporting events.

"In the end, we hope to come out as winners, dahil tayong lahat ang BIDA," said Saguisag.