SBP's Panlilio elected as FIBA Asia Board 2nd Vice President

SBP's Al Panlilio. PBA Images

MANILA — Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio has been elected as the second Vice President of the FIBA Asia Board for 2023-2027.

The election took place at the recent FIBA Asia Zone Assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Elected as the board's president was Dr. K. Govindraj, while Yao Ming was elected chairman. Akram Halabi, on the other hand, was elected as first Vice President.

“It is an honor to be elected in the board of members of FIBA Asia to help the federation continue promoting the game of basketball and camaraderie in the region and the world,” said Panlilio in a statement.

He added the Philippines' preparation in co-hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup is in full swing even as SBP calls for all stakeholders to be united to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, meanwhile, cited the Philippines' role in hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup this coming August.

“We play this year our biggest event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup in three Asian countries," said Zaglis.

"The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and this will be the first time in three countries combining together almost 500 million people. It will be an unprecedented event in terms of quality for the players and the fans,” he added.