Perpetual fights off Arellano University. From the FilOil Facebook page

University of Perpetual Help eked out a hard-fought 94-81 win over Arellano University for a sixth victory to close in on an outright quarterfinals berth in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Arthur Roque scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, to go with seven rebounds and three blocks, while JC Abis had a double-double of 13 points and 17 boards as the Altas improved to a still-group-best 6-1.

"Umaangat na yung growth ng mga bata. Reward para sa amin 'yung mga panalong ganito," said head coach Myk Saguiguit.

Lars Sunga carried the Chiefs (0-5) with 25 points off the bench built on six treys, to go with eight rebounds in another losing effort.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University routed Faith Colleges of Batangas, 95-58, to get back on track in Group II.

The Tamaraws charged to a 17-2 start in the first four minutes before Luke Felipe took over and totaled 27 points built on seven triples. They also got 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists from Rojan Montemayor in their wire-to-wire win that hikes their record to 2-3.

"Si Luke, kailangang-kailangan ko 'to e. Floor-spacer namin 'to e. Marami pang kailangang matutunan, pero kung naka-shoot na 'to, tuloy-tuloy na yan," said head coach Denok Miranda of his rookie wing who was part of FEU-Diliman's title team in UAAP 85 boys basketball.

The Braveheats lost for the sixth time in as many games, even after a 15-point outing from Lloyd Dimalaya.