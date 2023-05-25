MPBL: Baltazar's triple double powers Pampanga past Quezon City

Pampanga's Justine Baltazar. Photo from MPBL

Justine Baltazar teamed up with archie Concepcion to propel Pampanga past Quezon City, 115-79, in the fifth season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Legue on Wednesday at Cuneta Astrodome.

Baltazar dished out a triple double of 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists, even as Concepcion fired 25 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

This extended the Lanters' streak to 9-0 in the elimination round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Pampanga, which led by as many as 41 points, also got 18 points from Kurt Reyson and 15 from MJ Garcia.

This ruined Reymond Penafiel’s 31-point performance for Quezon City, which dropped to 3-9.

In the other game, Pasay nabbed a 98-79 victory over Paranaque.

Dhon Reverente paced Pasay with 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while AJ Coronel added 14 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

This jacked Pasay's record to 7-3.

Paranaque, now with a 6-6 record, received 17 points from Pari Llagas, 16 points from Jayboy Solis, and 10 points from Keith Pido.

