Archen Cayabyab with the Converge FiberXers. Handout

Converge has formally named Archen Cayabyab as the new alternate governor for the FiberXers, replacing former PBA commissioner Chito Salud.

The PBA Board of Governors approved the appointment earlier this week.

Cayabyab is a former student-athlete for Colegio de San Juan de Letran and National University. He briefly played in the Philippine Basketball League before transitioning to a corporate life.

For Cayabyab, being appointed as a team official of a PBA team is a full-circle moment for him.

"Talagang masaya ako dahil after twenty years, after ko maglaro sa PBL, hindi ko alam na dito rin ako babagsak sa PBA. After I stopped playing, I got married and went into a private life," said Cayabyab.

"It's a very good experience para sa akin at makakasama ko rin yung mga dati kong kasama sa basketball."

During his time at Letran, Cayabyab became good friends with current Converge head coach Aldin Ayo, and at NU, he got to know Danny Ildefonso. Ildefonso is the big man coach of the FiberXers.

"Kami ni Coach Aldin, first time ko mag-Manila nun magkasama na kami nun sa Letran. Kinuha nila ako pero hindi pa maganda credentials ko nun. Nilagay nila ako sa high school pero naglalaro ako sa college. Kaya me and Coach Aldin are very close," he recalled.

"Kami naman ni Danny I, nagsama kami sa NU. Pagdating ko dun, paakyat na si Danny I nun. Ang nakasama ko nun sila Alfie Grijaldo, Lordy Tugade, Jeff Napa, at Chico Manabat, yun yung first time namin pumasok sa Final Four."

Cayabyab had the opportunity to meet the team for the first time on Wednesday.

He is excited to work with the team as he looks forward to push the club to the upper echelon of the league.

"It's good to be back on the basketball court again. Masaya ako na kasi ito yung love ko, yung basketball. Hindi naman nawala yun. I'm here to help the franchise to win their first championship. Of course, the bosses are fully trusting me with this, including decision-making," he said.

"Of course, we have to improve every day para makapasok sa championship. Alam naman natin na we have a young group compared to the other teams that already have a winning culture. I hope na makasabay ang Converge sa kanila one day."

