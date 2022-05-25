Retired UFC fighter Mark "The Filipino Wrecking Machine" Munoz has reportedly been put on "administrative leave" from his high school coaching job for letting quarreling students box each other.

The Filipino-American wrestler accepted the job to be a wrestling coach at Fairmont Private Schools in Anaheim, California 5 years after his retirement.

But TMZ Sports reported Munoz is in hot water for allowing two students to put on boxing gloves and square off.

The two students got into an argument at the playground.

TMZ's sources said the ex-UFC fighter believed the boxing match was more jovial than violent.

One of the student's parents, however, lodged a complaint to the school administration.

"[He] will not be returning to campus," the spokesperson, who did not provide the specifics, said in TMZ's report.

Munoz fought in the UFC from 2009 to 2015 and fought some of the best in the middleweight and the light heavyweight division including Demian Maia, Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida.