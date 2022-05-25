PBA: Aaron Black signs 2-year extension with Meralco

MANILA, Philippines -- Meralco guard Aaron Black was rewarded for his improvement in his sophomore year with a two-year contract extension.

Black and his agent, Marvin Espiritu of EMBM, announced the development on Tuesday.

"Humbled by the opportunities the man up high has put in front of me," said Black, the 18th overall pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

"This game has truly been a blessing. Looking forward to the years ahead with the Meralco Bolts," he added.

Black won Outstanding Rookie honors for his performance with the Bolts in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, but it was in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup that he took his game to another level.

He played a major role in Meralco's run to the Governors' Cup finals, and averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in the conference.

In the finals, Black emerged as Meralco's top local scorer, putting up 16.83 points, 4.83 rebounds, and 3.33 assists per game as the Bolts lost to Barangay Ginebra in six games.