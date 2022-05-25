Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (R) goes to the basket for two points as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) defends during the second half of Game 4 of their NBA Western Conference Finals series at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 24 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

The Dallas Mavericks pushed the NBA Western Conference Finals to a fifth game after surviving a fourth-quarter fightback by the Golden State Warriors for a 119-109 victory at the American Airlines Center.

The Warriors entered Game 4 with a 3-0 lead in the best-of-3 series but fell behind by a big margin as the Mavericks waxed hot from long range.

Dallas led by 29 points to start the fourth quarter, 99-70, but Golden State's reserves trimmed the deficit to as low as eight points, 110-102, on a three-pointer by rookie Jonathan Kuminga with still 3:23 to play in the game.

But the Warriors were unable to get over the hump even with Steve Kerr sending Steph Curry back in for the closing stretch. Luka Doncic helped the Mavs close out the game, ending the Warriors' run with a slam dunk before setting up clutch shots for Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

"I think our defense was amazing today, outside of the fourth quarter," said Doncic, who earlier in the day was named to the All-NBA First Team. "That's how we gotta play. We play this defense, we share the ball, we're a dangerous team."

Doncic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, but it was a team effort for Dallas and Finney-Smith had 23 points and Bullock finished with 18. As a team, they made 20 three-pointers and shot 50% from the field.

Curry finished with 20 points and Kuminga had 17 off the bench for the Warriors, who were 10-of-28 from long range.

The series returns to the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, May 27.

"You never know," Doncic said of their chances of recovering from a 0-3 series deficit. "We're gonna stay together. We're gonna believe. This is one, we gotta think of the next one."