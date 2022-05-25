Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo

Jenelyn Olsim will be looking to bounce back from her recent loss to Indian grappling specialist Ritu Phogat when she returns to the cage on June 3 in ONE 158.

To do that, she will have to beat Julie Mezabarba of Brazil.

The Team Lakay atomweight was riding a 2-0 streak when she faced Phogat on short notice. Olsim was a late replacement to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals after Itsuki Hirata pulled out of the match due to medical concerns.

Olsim lost via unanimous decision but this nonetheless, lit a fire in her.

“Coming from that unfortunate result, I really want this match to be in my favor. I’m really hungry for that win, if it’s possible I want to get this fight over with,” she said.

Mezabarba, however, is one tough fighter. The Brazilian brawler has a 9-3 professional record and holds a win over former title contender Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE Championship debut.

Olsim sees Mezabarba as a superior striker, but the Filipino striker isn’t one to cower in adversity.

“Mezabarba strikes me as a tough and driven athlete. I think her striking is superior but I won’t let that overshadow my strong will to win over her,” said Olsim.

