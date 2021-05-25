Vaccination of Olympic and SEA Games-bound athletes set for Friday

MANILA, Philippines -- Athletes and coaches bound for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan and the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam will be vaccinated on Friday at the Manila Prince Hotel.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino confirmed the development during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Ang good news po ngayon ay, inapruba na rin po ang ating vaccination day sa Friday. Exclusive for Olympic-bound delegates and SEA Games-bound delegates," he said.

"Maghapon po 'yan, at gaganapin po sa Manila Prince Hotel sa Biyernes po. So kasama po lahat, coaches, athletes, officials," he added.

This comes after Vietnam announced a "no vaccine, no participation" policy for the 31st SEA Games that will take place in Hanoi from November 21 to December 2.

The POC is currently coordinating with the various national sports associations to come up with a list of athletes and coaches who will be receiving the jabs.

"Of course, Olympic-bound, kakaunti lang naman po 'yun. All Vietnam-bound, maybe less than a thousand. Definitely, sasabak tayo sa Vietnam because of that vaccination policy," said Tolentino.