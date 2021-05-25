PBA: Friends, fans pay tribute to Pingris after 'Pinoy Sakuragi' announces retirement

It's the end of an era as Magnolia's Marc Pingris has finally decided to call it quits after 16 years in the PBA.

Pingris, fondly referred to as the "Pinoy Sakuragi" after a character from popular basketball anime' series Slamdunk, is well loved by peers and fans alike due to his down to earth demeanor outside the playing court.

No wonder a long list of well-wishes flooded his Instagram page shortly after he announced his retirement from pro basketball.

"Maraming salamat kuya Marc sa lahat ng nagawa mo sa basketball. Isa ka sa mga iniidolo ko on and off the court napaka humble at napakabait mo at laging nandyan yung puso sa game!salamat sa mga payo mo sakin kuya Goodluck sa next chapter ng life mo. God bless you and your family always!!" said San Miguel's Terrence Romeo.

"Congrats Ping! Awesome career! Ph legend status. God bless you bro!" said fellow retired PBA player Doug Kramer.

"Thank you kuya Ping!!!! Goodluck sa retirement 💝" said rising NorthPort star Robert Bolick.

His teammate Marc Barroca cherished their friendship throughout the years.

"Congratulations sa napakagandang career! Napakaraming humahanga sayo on and off court. Higit sa lahat, salamat sa napakagandang pagkakaibigan sa mga taong nagdaan at magdadaan pa. Mahal namin kayo @jeanmarc15 @danicaspingris," said the Hotshot point guard.

Pingris is a nine-time PBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. He has represented the Philippines in several occasions and personified Gilas Pilipinas' "Puso" (heart).

The 6-foot-4 power-forward is known for his physical style of play that won the admiration of local fans.



"Naiiyak ako 😭 Pero thank you Kuya Ping! Patuloy pa rin kitang susuportahan at ang buong Magnolia team. God bless sa next journey na tatahakin mo! 🙌," said jensnavales.

"Grabe naman yonnnnn. 😢😢😢 Salamat kuya Pingggggg! Lagi lang kami naka suporta sayoooooo. ❤️ 😭 @jeanmarc15," said hannahmayalonso.

"For real? Di ka pa naman namin napanuod sa PBA ng live. Nevertheless, we want you to know that we are so proud of you. 🙌🙌🙌," said karisexy.

The 39-year-old has been hampered by a host of injuries in recent years.

Since tearing his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his knee in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup, he has played sparingly for Magnolia.

He also was not able to help the Hotshots during the PBA bubble after aggravating his right calf injury.

So he decided to call it a career, one with a host of unforgettable experiences.

"It has been a glorious 16 years," said Pingris in his Instagram post.

FROM THE ARCHIVES