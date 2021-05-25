MMA: Mark Sangiao all praises for Team Lakay's new generation

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is using the current lull in action to make sure his squad, particularly his young athletes, enters the second half of the year in ONE Championship on a high note.

Save for Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly, who’s lined up to compete at the previously recorded ONE: Full Blast this Friday against Ahmed “The Prince” Faress, the team has no upcoming bouts scheduled, and Sangiao is using this time to build on the team's momentum.

“We’re happy with what happened in the first part of the year. We have a couple of wins against one loss. So that’s a good sign. But right now we have so many adjustments to work on, both in our game and with the current situation, so we really have to work,” Sangiao said.

“I just have to make sure they are ready. This is like the off season. This is where they need to hone their technique, especially since we can’t plan long-term given the pandemic.”

Two of the team’s wins came from the its younger athletes, with Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang and Jenelyn Olsim putting on sensational performances to highlight the squad’s growing youth movement.

Counting the aforementioned pair, ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, and No. 2-ranked flyweight Danny “The King” Kingad, it seems like the next generation of Team Lakay stars has arrived -- and they look as good as advertised.

“Looking at the next generation, they are all fired up. They are really excited. Looking at their performances and the result of their training sessions, they really want to prove things in this organization. Hopefully we get more opportunities and maybe one day we can take home more belts,” Sangiao said.

While the squad has been known for their fearless striking and boundless energy on the feet, Sangiao believes that this bunch offers more versatility, evident in Pacio.

Looking at the 25-year-old’s 17 wins, nine have come from submission, five from KO/TKO, and three by decision, proving that the next batch of Team Lakay stars can certainly do it all.

“I think Joshua is the example of the team’s next generation. He can beat you through knockout, he can submit you, he can wrestle you and avoid being wrestled as well,” he said.

“That’s what they’ll continue to see from him and the next generation of athletes in Team Lakay. They just have to wait for the results.”

