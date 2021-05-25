LOOK: Confident Donaire shows he's ready to fight



Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. declared himself "ready to go" ahead of his WBC bantamweight title clash against reigning champion Nordine Oubaali of France this weekend.

The Filipino-American, who has held multiple titles in four weight classes, is due to meet Oubaali on Saturday in Carson, California (Sunday, Manila time).

He posted a picture of himself wearing a WBC belt on Facebook, "claiming" the title.

"Happy Monday! Y'all ready for fight week and Saturday? I know I am," he said, using the hashtags #AndTheNew #wbc #wbcchampion.

Donaire said Oubaali is just one of his assignments as he plans to clean out the bantamweight class and become the undisputed champion.

It is a tall order for the 38 year old, but Donaire believes he can do it.

“I have a dream which is to be the undisputed bantamweight champion, and at 38 years old I think I am capable of doing it. The first step is on May 29 against Nordine Oubaali, a good fighter, but he's never faced an opponent like me, and then we are definitely going to pursue a rematch with (Naoya) Inoue and gather the rest of the belts,” Donaire said in a Boxing Scene report.

RELATED VIDEO