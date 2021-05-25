LOOK: Azkals begin training in Doha

The Philippine Azkals have officially opened their camp in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the joint FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers next month.
The team's official social media accounts shared a few photos of their first training session last night.
Among the players already in Doha for camp are skipper Stephan Schröck and veterans including Mark Hartmann, Patrick Reichelt and Angel Guirado.
Coach Scott Cooper called up a 25-man squad for the camp. Excluded from the list is Spanish-born naturalization candidate Bienve Marañon, whose documents were not processed in time for the trip.
The camp will last until May 31, after which the Azkals will fly directly to China for their qualifying matches.
They play Guam on June 3, China on June 9, and the Maldives on June 15.