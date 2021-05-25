Coach Robert Garcia praises Pacquiao's choice of foes

Garcia says Pacquiao can KO Spence



Boxing coach Robert Garcia thinks unbeaten American champion Errol Spence Jr. will probably beat Manny Pacquiao.

But he is not exactly counting out boxing's "living legend." Garcia thinks a 42-year-old Pacquiao is still capable of knocking out Spence.

"Yes, I believe it," he said in an interview with Elie Seckbach on Youtube. "Pacquiao is the number 1 fighter in (expletive) history. I'll tell you that for sure."

"Pacquiao's fast and strong, he hits hard. He's knocked out 154 pounders. He beat the shit out of (Miguel) Cotto, he beat the shit out of (Antonio) Margarito, De La Hoya (he) beat the shit out of him. Maybe now he's not the same, but two years ago he just dropped (Keith) Thurman."

Garcia is the bother of four-division former champion Miguel "Mikey" Garcia who lost in the Pacquiao sweepstakes.

Garcia added that Pacquiao's decision to take on a dangerous fight against an undefeated, younger champion in Spence says a lot about the Filipino fighter.

"I think Spence's gonna win, but still says a lot about Pacquiao. He could have picked an easy fight for his last fight, but he picked the best welterweight out there and he's got a chance of beating him. Nobody else does that shit," he said.

The same can't be said about Floyd Mayweather Jr., he said.

"Look at his last few fights. Look at Mayweather's (expletive) last few fights," said Garcia.

In his last three fights, Mayweather has chosen the likes of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and YouTuber Logan Paul. The boxer easily handled McGregor and Nasukawa. He is set to tangle with Paul this June.

"That Japanese guy and that YouTuber. Right? Isn't that a big difference?"

In comparison, Pacquiao fought Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, who were both champions. He is taking on Spence on August 21.

But when told that Mayweather's recent bout were merely exhibitions, Garcia said, "It's still a fight."

