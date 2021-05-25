Boxing: Two Pinoys advance to quarterfinals in Asian Elite tourney

Jere dela Cruz advanced to the quarterfinals of the lightweight division. Photo courtesy of the ASBC (asbc_official).

Two Filipino boxers have advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective divisions in the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Jere Samuel Dela Cruz was impressive in his lightweight (60kg) match, where he overwhelmed Sri Lanka's Wimukthi Kumara. The 20-year-old Dela Cruz got the nod of four of the five judges to advance.

Meanwhile, John Paul Panuayan shut out United Arab Emirates' Majid Alnaqbi in their light-welterweight (64kg) match, winning 5-0.

Unfortunately, Marvin Tabamo could not make it 3-for-3 for Filipino boxers in Day 1 of the competition.

Tabamo bowed to Afghanistan's Ramish Rahmani in the flyweight (52kg) division, losing a slim 3-2 decision.

On Tuesday evening, four Filipino boxers will compete.

Panuayan returns to the ring against Tajikistan's Bakhodur Usmonov in the quarterfinals of the light-welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Mark Lester Durens faces off against Mansour Khalefah of Kuwait in light flyweight (46-49kg), and Junmilardo Ogayre meets Rukmal Prasanna of Sri Lanka in the bantamweight division (56kg).

Marciel dela Torre is the first Filipina boxer to compete, going up against Indonesia's Huswatun Hasanah in women's lightweight (57-60kg).

Also competing for the Philippines in the Asian Elite are five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Josie Gabuco and Olympic-bound middleweight Eumir Marcial.

A total of 150 boxers, including 47 women, are participating in the Dubai event.