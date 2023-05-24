SJ Moore during the NBTC All-Star Game. Handout photo.

MANILA -- High-flying guard SJ Moore is already looking forward to his freshman year with the UST Growling Tigers, but the former Arellano Brave admits that he is still adjusting to the more intense collegiate style of basketball.

"Practices are kind of fun pero nakakapagod siya lalo na kasi college, different na yung kalaban. Hindi na katulad nung high school na pwede ko lang i-blow by, pwede ko lang deretsohin," Moore said after the SLAM Rising Stars Classic on Saturday.

That is why aside from his skills, he is also preparing himself physically and mentally as he tries to take his game to the next level after his already jaw-dropping showing in the NCAA Juniors.

"Ngayon mas malalaki na yung kalaban saakin. Mas matatapang, mas matatangkad. Kaya medyo challenge yun para saakin," he added.

The 6-foot-2 guard is also adding more to his already-impressive arsenal to prepare himself.

"I'm improving my left-hand dribble and playmaking," said Moore.

Helping him in this journey is returning UST coach Pido Jarencio, making the 6-foot-2 guard from Bohol very thankful to the champion coach.

"Sobrang mahal ako ni Coach Pido. Kahit nagkakamali ako, ginagamit niya ako palagi. Gusto niya talaga ako making mag-improve. Kaya ang masasabi ko sa kanya, thank you na hindi niya ako dina-doubt," he shared.

Moore is coming off an impressive NCAA juniors season after putting up averages of 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks with Arellano.

The 19-year-old also was hailed as MVP of the NBTC All-Star game in March and the SLAM Rising Stars Classic last May 20.

