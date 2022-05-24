MANILA -- Team Secret and RRQ Philippines headline the playoff teams participating in the Valorant Champions Tour - Philippines Stage 2 Challengers playoffs to be held from May 25 to 29.

After an early exit in Stage 1, Team Secret will automatically qualify into Round 2 of the upper bracket playoffs of the league, facing the winner of the Round 1 matchup between defending champion South Built Esports and Oasis Gaming on Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Team Secret ended the group stages with 6 wins and one loss, as Alpha Esports Pro shut off its chances of a sweep in the last game of the regular season.

Newcomers RRQ Philippines also secured an automatic berth in round 2 of the upper bracket playoffs, where it will face the winner of the match between Alpha Esports Pro and Bren Esports at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Indonesian organization, which announced its all-Pinoy Valorant team in January, ranked second with 4 series wins and 3 losses, securing the second seed through a 10-7 match differential.

All matches except the grand finals will be done in a best-of-three series.

The top three teams will secure slots in Stage 2 of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Challengers to be held in June.

Meanwhile, the championship team will win $10,500 or P548,000 -- the lion's share of a $30,000 prize pool.