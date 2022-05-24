Scott Levy steps down as EVP, managing director of NBA Asia

Hans Sy (L), President of SM Prime Holdings, and Scott Levy (R), Senior Vice-president and Managing Director NBA Asia pose for the media during the launch of an NBA pre-season game this year, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City , Philippines, 05 March 2013. File photo. Dennis M. Sabangan, EPA.

Scott Levy will step down as executive vice president and managing director of NBA Asia at the end of June 2022, it was announced today by NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum.

Levy, who has overseen the NBA's operations in the Asia-Pacific region since 2009, is leaving his position as he and his family plan to spend more time in their native United States.

NBA Asia head of global content & media distribution Ramez Sheikh, who joined the league in 2016, will be promoted to managing director for the region following Levy's departure and report to Tatum.

"We are grateful for Scott's extraordinary contributions to the NBA during his more than two decades with the league," Tatum said in a statement. "Under his leadership, NBA basketball has experienced unprecedented popularity and growth across the Asia-Pacific region."

"We wish Scott and his family the best and look forward to working more closely with Ramez, whose extensive digital and media experience and familiarity with the region make him uniquely suited to lead our efforts there," he added.

"My 23 years at the NBA have been extremely rewarding, and I want to thank Adam and Mark for their unwavering commitment and support," said Levy.

"I am fortunate to have worked alongside an incredible group of colleagues who have helped take the game and our business to new heights in Asia-Pacific. I will miss being part of the NBA but remain a fan and will follow the continued growth of the league from afar," he added.

Over the past 13 years, Levy has grown the NBA's business and the game of basketball in Asia-Pacific, expanding the league's media and marketing business and retail licensing partnerships in the region.

He also oversaw the launch of the Jr. NBA program across Asia-Pacific, which has engaged more than 40 million boys and girls, and the execution of successful NBA preseason games in Japan and the Philippines.

"I'm grateful to have had the privilege to work directly with Scott and serve as a member of his leadership team," said Sheikh. "The NBA experienced remarkable growth and success in Asia-Pacific under Scott's stewardship, and I'm incredibly excited and humbled by the opportunity to build on the foundation he established, while also helping to chart new paths for the NBA in the region."

Sheikh has played an instrumental role in the expansion of the NBA media and content business in Asia-Pacific, managing key relationships with broadcast, digital and social media partners and overseeing the launch of various new media, content and direct-to-consumer initiatives in the region.

Sheikh has more than 20 years of experience in media across Asia-Pacific, including serving as vice president, Network Development & Distribution for NBCUniversal in Singapore and nearly 10 years in sales and marketing positions at Disney's Hong Kong and Singapore offices.