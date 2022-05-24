Members of the Philippines contingent hold their national flags during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12, 2022. Nhac Nguyen, AFP/file

MANILA— Malacañang on Tuesday lauded the Filipino athletes who represented the country during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Filipino athletes clinched 52 gold, 70 silver, and 107 bronze medals during the games, securing a 4th overall finish for the Philippines.

“Mabuhay ang galing ng atletang Pinoy sa Hanoi,” acting Palace spokesman Martin Andanar said during his briefing.

(The Filipino athletes' performance in Hanoi must be celebrated.)

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa karangalang ibinigay ninyo sa Pilipinas,” Andanar said.

(Thank you very much for the honor you brought our country.)

The result in this year's SEA Games is considered the best for the country since 2003, considering the instances it did not host the games.

In the SEA Games between 2005 and 2019 – the years the Philippines hosted and topped the medal tally – it finished 5th once, 6th four times, and 7th once.

—Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News