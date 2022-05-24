MANILA -- The country's League of Legends: Wild Rift representatives to the 2022 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) were released by their home team, Oasis Gaming, the squad announced Monday.

"Today we say thank you and goodbye to our Wildrift team. Etaf, Demonkite, Dragon, Renzy, Edaf, Ecila and coach Xisx," the team said in an announcement.

This comes after the squad's winless run when they represented the country in this year's edition of the biennial meet at Hanoi, Vietnam -- a shock exit for the Philippines which is known to be one of the most competitive in the region's Wild Rift scene.

The roster secured the slot to represent the country in Vietnam in the Sibol qualifiers, when they dismantled powerhouses Fennel Adversity, 3-0, in the qualifier finals last February.

Around three weeks later, esports organization Oasis Gaming acquired the roster. They participated in Wild Rift Champions SEA last April, where finished 7th in the group stages and suffered an early playoff exit ahead of the SEA Games.

Representing national team Sibol in the SEA Games, they were eliminated early into the group stages coming out winless against Malaysia and Thailand.