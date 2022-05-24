Kiefer Ravena announces Hanoi SEA Games is his last

Kiefer Ravena in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. PSC/POC Pool Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After five gold medals and one silver, Kiefer Ravena believes it is the right time to step away from the Southeast Asian Games.

The Filipino guard announced on his Instagram on Monday that the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, has been "my last SEA Games," ending a run that started in 2011 in Jakarta, when he was just 18 years old.

"That's it for me!" Ravena said, a day after a shocking loss to Indonesia in the gold medal game in Hanoi. "Hanging these bad boys up for my last SEA Games!"

"Been my absolute pleasure playing for the Philippines," he said, while also congratulating the Indonesian national team for a "well deserved [win]."

It was a bittersweet farewell for Ravena, who won gold medals with the Philippine national team in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. He couldn't add a record-extending sixth SEA Games men's basketball gold, however.

The Filipinos absorbed an 85-81 defeat to Indonesia in their last game in Hanoi, and they missed out on the gold medal for the first time since 1989. Ravena finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, playing nearly 36 minutes in his final SEA Games appearance.

Ravena was a late addition to the Gilas Pilipinas squad for Hanoi, only joining the team after the conclusion of his season with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

After the loss to Indonesia, he apologized to Filipino fans for falling short, but was nonetheless grateful for the opportunity to suit up for flag and country again.

"Thank you SEA Games for the competition, relationship, and memories," he said. "Thirteen straight [gold medals] is tough to beat, and I'm proud of my team. Sorry we fell short."