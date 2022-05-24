Gilas set for tune-up games vs. Korea in June: report

According to a report from Korean media, Gilas Pilipinas will take on South Korea in tune-up games in June. FIBA.basketball



The Philippine men's national basketball team will reportedly return to action in June, less than a month after a shocking defeat in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Korean media reported on Tuesday that Gilas Pilipinas will play the South Korean national team in an "evaluation match" on June 17-18 in the city of Anyang.

"From June 17 to 18, we will play an evaluation match against the Philippine national team at Anyang Gymnasium," Korean sports website Jumpball quoted head coach Choo Il-Seung as saying.

Coach Choo Il-Seung said KNT vs Philippine NT in Anyang Gymmasium is set 17-18 June 2022.

This is test before Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/SzvfatgkOP — Heoball (@heoball) May 24, 2022

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for confirmation of the report.

For the South Koreans, the tune-up matches will help evaluate their players ahead of the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in July. They named 16 players to their training roster.

For Gilas, it will likely be part of their preparations for the second window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, set for June 30 and July 3 in New Zealand. They will also compete in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12-24.

It remains to be seen who will make up the national team at that point, as the PBA season is expected to open in June.

The SBP has yet to make a formal response after the Philippines lost to Indonesia in the Hanoi SEA Games last Sunday, ending a three-decade reign as kings of basketball in the region.

