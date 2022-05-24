Ginebra selected Jayson David out of Lyceum in the second round of the PBA Rookie Draft. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone believes they got a "secret steal" in swingman Jayson David, whom the Gin Kings selected in the second round of the recent PBA Rookie Draft.

David played collegiate basketball for Lyceum of the Philippines University but became more familiar to the Ginebra coaching staff after he saw action for them in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo.

Upon the recommendation of Ginebra assistant coach Kirk Collier, Cone gave the go-signal for Ginebra to take David with the 20th overall selection in the draft held last May 15 at the Robinsons Place Manila.

"We jumped on him right away. I'm really high on him," said Cone, per a report on the league website. "We knew him well from the 3x3. Coach Kirk talks highly of him."

A versatile player since his days with the Pirates, David will have a chance to earn a spot in the Ginebra roster.

"He plays a lot of different positions, point guard, off guard, the 3 position," said Cone. "I'm excited about Jayson as well."

"I think he's kind of going to be the secret steal of the draft. We're happy about him," he added.

David helped Ginebra reach the podium in the grand finals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference, along with Encho Serrano and Jollo Go who were also drafted by Phoenix Super LPG and Converge, respectively.

Ginebra earlier selected Javi Gomez de Liano in the first round before trading him to TerraFirma in exchange for Jeremiah Gray, the second overall pick.