Adamson's May Nuique in action against the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson University Lady Falcons are performing up to their coach's expectations so far in UAAP Season 84, but Lerma Giron knows they have work to do if they hope to improve upon their record in the first round.

Adamson sits at solo fourth in the league standings, with four wins and three losses after the first round of the women's volleyball tournament. Their three losses came against the top three teams in the league: National University, De La Salle University, and the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

"So far, I'm very proud of these ladies," Giron said after the Lady Falcons concluded the first round with a sweep of the winless University of the East (UE).

"Talagang lahat naman nag-start ngayon from zero, from scratch. Pero nakita ko rin 'yung commitment at saka 'yung pagmamahal nila sa volleyball," she said. "Talagang they are sacrificing their effort, their time, lahat, lahat-lahat."

Leading the way for Adamson is setter and team captain Louie Romero, who is orchestrating the second most efficient offense in the league. Trisha Genesis is leading them in scoring, with 72 points in seven matches, although she has yet to find consistency. Middle blocker Lorene Toring currently leads the league in blocks per set.

While proud of how her players have been performing, Giron also admits that they can lack "toughness" at certain points. Nowhere was this more evident than in their match against UST, where they took a one-set lead but fell in five sets.

"Marami kaming natutunan doon. And good thing din, kumbaga doon sa pagkatalo namin, maraming lessons na tinuro sa bawat isa sa amin, especially sa mga players," Giron said of the loss to the Golden Tigresses.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, let's forget it. Matuto tayo doon, lahat ng pagkakamali natin doon, i-try natin i-improve and i-correct in this game," she added.

They responded well, cruising past UE in their final first round match, but Giron still wants to see an improved mentality for the Lady Falcons once the second round starts on Thursday.

"Siguro doon sa tatlong losses namin, kinulang talaga ng mental toughness, emotional toughness. So 'yun 'yung iwo-work out namin this second round," she said.

"Kumbaga, the team is already there. Talagang kailangan patibayan na lang ng dibdib, 'yun ang iwo-work out na lang namin," she added.

They will be immediately tested in Round 2 as they take on Eya Laure and UST at the Mall of Asia Arena.