Mark Barriga. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo

Filipino Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga will be fighting for a world title again.

Barriga is set to take on Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez of Puerto Rico for the WBO junior flyweight title at at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on June 24.

This will be Barriga's biggest fight since dropping a controversial IBF title match against Mexico's Carlos Licona four years ago.

Following that bout, Barriga went on a hiatus before making his comeback in 2021.

He first stopped Junuel Lacar in March 2021, before picking up a unanimous decision against Ramel Antaran seven months later.

“I have fought in the Olympics, for a world title, and was ranked No. 1 in the world, but this is the most important fight of my career,” said Barriga in Bad Left Hook. “La Bomba is a world champion for a reason. He is a great opponent, and this is going to be an exciting fight.”