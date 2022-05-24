Boxing: Donaire arrives in Japan for Inoue fight

Naoya Inoue (right) of Japan celebrates with Filipino-American boxer Nonito Donaire after beating Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico during their Bantamweight World Boxing Super Series semifinal and IBF World Championship bout in Glasgow in this May 18, 2019 file photo. Robert Perry, EPA-EFE



World bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has already arrived in Tokyo, Japan for his rematch and title unification attempt against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

The 5-division champion arrived in Tokyo on Sunday, two weeks before their 12-round tiff in Saitama, Japan.

Donaire will be staking his WBC bantamweight title in an attempt to unify it with Inoue's WBA and IBF crowns.

The two first fought in a brutal match back in November 2019, in what many initially thought was an easy fight for the younger, and heavy-handed fighter Inoue.

But the well-experienced Donaire gave the "Monster" a fight for the ages, pushing Inoue to the brink before eventually falling short on points.

That match was named 2019 Fight of the Year.

Donaire believes that he will be victorious this time in their second match.



“If Naoya thinks Donaire is same as in our first encounter, that’s wrong. I’m quite different as I can punch him from any angle in any position now. My skills and motivation have improved a lot. You’ll see,” said Donaire in Fightnews.