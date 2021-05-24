Rower Cris Nievarez receives incentive after qualifying for Olympics



MANILA, Philippines -- Tokyo-bound Filipino rower Cris Nievarez received a cash incentive from solons after he qualified to the Olympic Games.

The Philippine Rowing Association on Monday said Nievarez was given an incentive by Quezon 4th District Representative Angelina "Helen" Tan and GP Partylist Representative Jose Gay "GP" Padiernos at the federation's headquarters in La Mesa Dam, Quezon City.

"Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa tulong na binigay nina Congressman GP at Congresswoman Helen. Ngayon po mas lalo ko pa gagalingan para sa Olympics," said Nievarez.

"Sobrang napakalaking tulong nito sa aming pamilya, lalo na ngayon na sobrang hirap kami sa buhay," Nievarez's mother, Shirley, said.

Nievarez is the eighth Filipino athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and the first rower in 21 years.

A gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, he will compete in the men's single sculls in Tokyo this July.

Aside from giving a cash incentive, Tan has also pledged to extend whatever assistance Nievarez will need in his preparation for the Olympics.

"May the determination and resilience of our new Olympic idol despite the many setbacks serve as inspiration for the younger athletes to strive better and for all Filipinos to never give up," said Tan.

"Magandang sport itong rowing. Dapat suportahan natin," added Padiernos.

The Philippine Rowing Association also expressed its gratitude at the support from the solons, not just to Nievarez but to the federation as a whole.

"We hope that this much-needed financial boost will inspire our 20-year-old Filipino rower to stay focused on training and to keep himself competition-ready for the Tokyo Olympics," said PRA president Pato Gregorio.

"With the help of the government and private individuals, we want to keep this momentum going and move a step closer in promoting the sport of rowing in the country," he added.

Before Nievarez, the last Filipino rower to compete in the Games was Benjie Tolentino in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

A total of nine Filipino athletes have already secured their tickets to Tokyo: Nievarez; boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam; weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz; gymnast Carlos Yulo; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; and just last Saturday, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa.