Football: Maranon staying ready while waiting for naturalization to be finalized



MANILA, Philippines -- United City striker Bienvenido Marañón has not stopped working while he waits for his naturalization to be finalized.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) last week expressed its disappointment at the delay in granting Marañón Filipino citizenship, especially after the bill for Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame's naturalization was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marañón and Kouame's naturalization processes occurred at virtually the same time, but the football player's bill was left unsigned.

Despite the setback, Marañón is keeping himself ready so he can join the Philippine Azkals the moment his naturalization goes through.

"I'm training so hard," Marañón said in an appearance on the "2OT x Crossover" podcast.

Marañón, who is currently in Spain, said he is training with his former team UD Socuéllamos, which plays in the third division of Spanish football.

Having been training at a high level for nearly four months, Marañón was proud to report that he is already "fit in my weight."

"I'm already prepared, physically and mentally," he said. "I am just waiting to go with the Azkals and play with them, and be ready for that. Right now, I can say I'm 100% ready to play the game."

The PFF had been hoping the Marañón would be naturalized in time for the FIFA World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers that will take place in China next month. The Azkals play three matches: Guam on June 3, China on June 9, and Maldives on June 15.

The team is currently in Doha to prepare for the qualifiers, and Marañón is still optimistic that he will be able to join them there.

"I want to prepare myself for the World Cup qualification games," he said.

"If it's not possible, I will prepare myself for the (AFC) Champions League," he also said.

Marañón and United City FC will compete in the group phase of the Champions League from June 25 to July 11. All matches will be held at a centralized location in Uzbekistan. United City will train for the competition in Dubai starting May 30.

Regardless of when he gets to join the Azkals, Marañón said he will be ready to give his all.

"I want to keep training hard. I want to keep going to the gym," he said. "I want to keep preparing myself, from my mind and everything to arrive there and give my 100%."