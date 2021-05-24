Coach Aquino hopes to see 'best talent' in tryout for Gilas Women

National team coach Pat Aquino. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women's coach Pat Aquino wants to see the best Filipino-American talent in their tryout in La Verne, California next month.

Aquino and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) have teamed up with Fil-Am Nation Select for the tryouts scheduled for June 4 and 5, where they hope to find new talent who can join the national women's team pool.

"For me, I'm looking for the best talent available," Aquino said in a recent media conference.

"We have invited some top college prospects, so we hope that I can see them," he added.

It has been reported that Duke University's Vanessa de Jesus, incoming Fairleigh Dickinson University freshman Ella Fajardo, and Chanelle Molina -- who recently tried out for the WNBA's Indiana Fever -- were among the invitees.

However, Fil-Am Nation Select said that they are still waiting for the NCAA to clear the participation of the student-athletes.

Aside from getting a closer look at the Fil-Am talent, the tryout is also an opportunity for Aquino and the SBP to inform the players of the requirements they need to fulfill in order to be eligible to suit up for the Philippines.

"I'm here also just to remind all those Fil-Am players that they should get passports, the dual citizenships," Aquino said.

"Maybe they can represent our country in November for the Southeast Asian Games. That would be very helpful to us," he added.

The Gilas Pilipinas women won a breakthrough gold in the 2019 SEA Games, but Aquino admits their preparation for the 2021 edition of the biennial event has been less than ideal due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Maybe Manila should open up already so we can start training already. We're kinda late," he said. "We usually have Zoom workouts with the national team, so I hope we can prepare well for the coming Southeast Asian Games."

