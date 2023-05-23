PBA D-League: Altas crush CEU for bounce-back win

Cyrus Nitura was one of four players in double-digits for Perpetual in their win over CEU. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Perpetual Help snapped a two-game skid in style, crushing Centro Escolar University 93-72 in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas opened the game on a 25-10 run and never let up, regaining their winning ways to put them back on track for a spot in the playoffs.

Perpetual, which started 2-0 before losing two in a row, moved to 3-2 for a solo third spot behind leaders Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda (4-1) and EcoOil-DLSU (3-1) to stay in hunt for a Top-2 finish that comes with an outright semifinal berth.

“It’s a badly needed win for us. Kasi itong CEU, tapos Letran, ‘yung mga kapuwestuhan namin so far. Inayos lang namin ‘yung mistakes namin from our two losses at ito, we got the win against CEU,” said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Four players reached double-digits for Perpetual Help, led by Arthur Roque and Cyrus Nitura with 17 points apiece. Roque added five rebounds and two steals, while Nitura also contributed six boards, eight assists, a steal and a block.

The Altas led by as much as 24 points in the contest. They also got a 16-point effort from Carlo Ferreras, while skipper Jielo Razon racked up 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

The Scorpions were able to threaten as they trailed 43-34 at the half, but a 23-9 run by Perpetual to open the third period gave them complete control of the contest.

Dave Bernabe, Mark Anthony Anabogu and Ayodeji Victor Balogun put up 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively, in a foiled bid for the Scorpions, who tripped to 2-2 for a tie at No. 4 with first-game winner Letran.

The Scores:

Perpetual 93 – Roque 17, Nitura 17, Ferreras 16, Razon 13, Ramirez 8, Movida 7, Boral 6, Abis 6, Pagaran 2, Cuevas 1, Orgo 0, Barcoma 0, Sevilla 0, Nunez, Omega 0.

CEU 72 – Bernabe 14, Anagbogu 11, Balogun 10, Santos 7, Diaz 6, Puray 6, Ferrer 5, Malicana 5, Tolentino 4, Reyes 2, Borromeo 2, Cabotaje 0, Javier 0, Peñano 0, Joson 0.

Quarterscores: 28-15, 43-34, 71-51, 93-72.

