Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Tuesday was disqualified from the World Cyber Games after organizers found that the team submitted a user ID with the missing digits, which head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro expressed outrage over.

The team was disqualified one round into their open qualifier match against Indonesia's Dewa United FC, who called the organizers' attention after the discovery.

Organizers found that Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel's user ID (UID) lacked one digit, and said the team should be disqualified from the tournament, held in hybrid remotely and in an offline tournament in Busan, South Korea.

"During our match vs Dewa United FC, particularly after game 1 (1-0 in favor of my team), Dewa United FC complained that one my players (Pheww) has an incorrect registered ID in the WCG - World Cyber Games database. It was missing 1 digit. A completely unintentional clerical mistake," the 2023 SEA Games gold medalist coach shared on Facebook.

"Yeah, I know, rules are rules, but really? Over 1 digit? A disqualification? Must be a lottery winning digit."

Bren's players were recently called up to national team duty, as Sibol racked up its third straight ML:BB gold medal in the SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

They will next see action in the International Esports Federation Asia-Oceania qualifiers to be held in Saudi Arabia.