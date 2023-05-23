Golf tournament benefits PBA Legends Foundation

MANILA -- A bevy of former PBA superstars attended the second edition of the PBA Legends Charity Golf Tournament earlier this month at the Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Among those who competed in the 18-hole event organized by the PBA Legends Foundation Inc. and gaming platform OKBet were: Atoy Co, Alvin Patrimonio, Ed Cordero, Jojo Lastimosa, Kenneth Duremdes, and Ramon Fernandez.

"[The] main purpose of this tournament is to help yung mga kapwa ko dating manlalaro ng PBA na nangangailangan ng tulong-pinansyal sa kanilang medical needs. We formed this foundation, para kami-kami talaga ang magtulungan sa mga pangangailan ng bawat isa," said Co, who serves as the chairman of the foundation.

All proceeds raised from the tournament as well as other future projects will fund various benefit projects of the PBA Legends Foundation.

The PBA Legends Foundation has regularly raised funds for professional players who have needed help, notably coming to the aid of the late Terry Saldana when it was revealed that he had fallen ill in 2021.

One of the tournament sponsors, Edmund Yee, emerged as the Overall Low Gross Champion, garnering a net 70.

"I’m happy with the success of the tournament, bonus na lang na nanalo ako. I’m one of the sponsors, so noong lumapit sila sa akin, with no hesitation nag-go ako kasi it’s for the benefits of the ex-PBA [players]," said Yee.

"This tournament is not just an exciting sports event, but also a noble cause that provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to the welfare of those who have dedicated their lives to the world of Filipino basketball," an OKBet representative said in a statement as they expressed their commitment to promote the local sports industry.