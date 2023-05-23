Golf: Harmie Constantino eyes 2nd straight ICTSI crown

Filipina golfer Harmie Constantino. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.



MANILA -- Harmie Constantino is targeting a second straight championship when she headlines the field for the ICTSI Philippine Masters at the Villamor Golf Club this week.

Constantino is coming off a triumph in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stop at Luisita, where she fended off Daniella Uy via sudden death to snare the crown. She also repelled top amateur Rianne Malixi in the rain to snatch the inaugural Match Play Invitational title last year.

Another tight finish is expected this week in the 54-hole, P1-M championship though Constantino is tabbed as the top contender.

She will face off against reigning LPGT Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda and a surging Pamela Mariano at 8:20 a.m. on the first hole, just behind the other featured threesome featuring Uy, Korean Kim Seoyun and the equally-promising Florence Bisera.

Kim and Uy are both out for redemption after the duo stumbled with late-round meltdowns in the Caliraya Springs and Luisita legs of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit.

The chance to become the first ladies PH Masters champion also serves as added motivation to the field beefed by Rev Alcantara, Monica Mandario, Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Marvi Monsalve and Apple Fudolin.

Also due for a big finish is Mafy Singson, who seeks to duplicate Malixi’s four-stroke victory over Ikeda in the Iloilo leg of the ICTSI-backed circuit last March along with Koreans Nam Eunhua and Lee Jiwon.

Completing the cast are Lovelynn Guioguio, Kristine Fleetwood, Majorie Pulumbarit, Lucy Landicho, Sheryl Villasencio, Eva Miñoza and Korean Yang Juyoung.